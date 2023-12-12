Jenny Lewis Announces Joy’All Ball 2024 Tour Dates

Genre-bending indie singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis announced today that she’ll be extending her Joy’All Ball Tour into 2024, releasing a run of Spring dates that begins in San Diego on February 17 and culminates in Nashville at the famous Ryman Auditorium on March 13.

Joining the former Rilo Kiley frontwoman on all dates will be up-and-coming Texas guitar whiz Hayden Pedigo. Also joining the Joy’All Ball at the Ryman will be golden-voiced country crooner Logan Ledger, who accompanied Lewis on the Joy’All Ball 2023 California dates.

Select presales go live on Wednesday, December 13, but you can head to Ticketmaster now to set a reminder to register as soon as tickets drop.

General onsale for the new dates begins Friday, December 15, at 10 AM local time. You can get your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Lewis will be celebrating the release of her latest studio album, Joy’All, which is out now via Blue Note/Capitol Records. The announcement of a second leg of the tour is certainly a welcome one for Lewis’ devoted fanbase, and this run is sure to be as successful as the last.

Tickets for the Joy’All Ball are sure to go quickly – many of the dates are at lower-capacity clubs and theaters – so be sure to grab yours as soon as you can.

02/27/24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

02/28/24 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

03/01/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

03/02/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

03/03/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

03/05/24 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

03/06/24 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

03/08/24 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

03/09/24 – Davenport, IA – The Capitol Theatre

03/10/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

03/12/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

03/13/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

