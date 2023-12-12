Jenny Lewis Announces Joy’All Ball 2024 Tour Dates

Genre-bending indie singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis announced today that she’ll be extending her Joy’All Ball Tour into 2024, releasing a run of Spring dates that begins in San Diego on February 17 and culminates in Nashville at the famous Ryman Auditorium on March 13.
Videos by American Songwriter
Joining the former Rilo Kiley frontwoman on all dates will be up-and-coming Texas guitar whiz Hayden Pedigo. Also joining the Joy’All Ball at the Ryman will be golden-voiced country crooner Logan Ledger, who accompanied Lewis on the Joy’All Ball 2023 California dates.
Select presales go live on Wednesday, December 13, but you can head to Ticketmaster now to set a reminder to register as soon as tickets drop.
General onsale for the new dates begins Friday, December 15, at 10 AM local time. You can get your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Lewis will be celebrating the release of her latest studio album, Joy’All, which is out now via Blue Note/Capitol Records. The announcement of a second leg of the tour is certainly a welcome one for Lewis’ devoted fanbase, and this run is sure to be as successful as the last.
Tickets for the Joy’All Ball are sure to go quickly – many of the dates are at lower-capacity clubs and theaters – so be sure to grab yours as soon as you can.
Jenny Lewis – Joy’All Ball 2024 Tour Dates
02/27/24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
02/28/24 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
03/01/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
03/02/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
03/03/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
03/05/24 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
03/06/24 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
03/08/24 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
03/09/24 – Davenport, IA – The Capitol Theatre
03/10/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
03/12/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
03/13/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.