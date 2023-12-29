5 Influential Indie Rock Albums Turning 20 in 2024

It’s hard to believe that two decades have passed since music lovers were first entranced by hit songs like The Killers‘ “Somebody Told Me” or Green Day‘s “American Idiot.” In 2004, rock music was dominated by a tidal wave of exciting new acts and established indie bands who finally broke into the mainstream.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Top 5 “The” Bands in 2000s Post-Punk and New Wave Rock]

That pivotal year also marked the debut of many bands that became some of the genre’s most accomplished hitmakers. From Hot Fuss to Good News for People Who Love Bad News, here are five influential indie rock albums released in 2004.

1. Franz Ferdinand, Franz Ferdinand

With their bold self-titled debut album, Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand won over listeners worldwide. Thanks to the success of tracks like their hypnotic single “Take Me Out,” Franz Ferdinand earned that year’s Mercury Music Prize and kicked off a long and fruitful career for the group.

2. Hot Fuss, The Killers

Las Vegas-based band The Killers brought a modern version of glam rock to the masses with their celebrated debut LP. Their blend of edgy rock and synth-driven electro-pop quickly captivated listeners and cemented singles like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” as beloved Millennial anthems.

3. More Adventurous, Rilo Kiley

Led by accomplished singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis, indie rock group Rilo Kiley struck gold with their celebrated third album. The pop-infused melodies and surprising hooks weaved throughout More Adventurous earned critical acclaim and spawned their trademark hit “Portions For Foxes.”

4. Good News for People Who Love Bad News, Modest Mouse

Although this Grammy Award-nominated album was the fourth full-length release from Modest Mouse, it marked their first big move into commercial success. The bold and innovative soundscapes on Good News for People Who Love Bad News transported listeners to new heights and spawned their upbeat No. 1 hit “Float On.”

5. Hopes & Fears, Keane

English trio Keane teetered between genres with their rich, piano-driven debut LP Hopes & Fears. The band’s dreamy soundscapes, accompanied by frontman Tom Chapin’s soaring and heartfelt vocals, struck a chord with music lovers. The talented group moved from a burgeoning act to global hitmakers with their enchanting single “Somewhere Only We Know,” which quickly became a Top 5 hit in the U.S. and U.K.

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic