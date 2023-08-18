5 Songs You Didn’t Know Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith Wrote

Best known as the charismatic frontman of folk-rock outfit Dawes, Taylor Goldsmith is a musical jack of all trades. He spent a short stint performing alongside guitarist and producer Blake Mills in an edgy rock band before forming his current project, titled after Goldsmith’s middle name.

Videos by American Songwriter

Goldsmith crafted a batch of songs that would become Dawes’ debut album alongside his brother, Griffin, bassist Wylie Gelber, and keyboardist Tay Strathairn. Released in 2009, North Hills featured a dreamy, retro blend of folk storytelling and polished alt-rock. The group has gone on to release a total of eight studio albums, with their most recent full-length LP arriving in 2022.

[RELATED: Review: Dawes Color Outside the Lines in Misadventures of Doomscroller]

The past fourteen years have been a busy and successful stretch for Goldsmith and his bandmates, but the California native has also carved out time to pursue other creative endeavors. In 2011, he teamed up with Delta Spirit‘s Matthew Logan Vasquez and Deer Tick singer/songwriter John McCauley, releasing an album under the moniker Middle Brother.

Goldsmith is a sought-after session player and producer who has worked with many influential artists, including Jackson Browne and Dave Rawlings. He’s also the songwriting genius behind some captivating tracks recently recorded by rock and pop hitmakers.

Keep reading to discover five stellar songs written by Taylor Goldsmith for other artists:

1. “Anytime Soon,” Conor Oberst

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst penned “Anytime Soon” from his 2017 solo album, Salutations, with James Felice, Johnathan Rice, James Felice, and producer Jonathan Wilson. “Anytime Soon” is a poetic but bittersweet tale of a failing relationship and the narrator’s journey toward accepting their sad fate.

2. “Never Get You Right,” Brandon Flowers

Featured on The Killers frontman’s second solo record, “Never Get You Right,” is a stellar co-write between Flowers, Goldsmith, and Oberst. The thought-provoking cut from The Desired Effect, which dropped in 2015, is a captivating examination of fame from three influential indie-rockers.

3. “Easy,” Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus

Lovato‘s powerful 2021 comeback record, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, includes “Easy,” a striking collaboration with fellow pop heavyweight Noah Cyrus. Their voices mesh seamlessly on this Goldsmith co-write about keeping up appearances while healing from the sting of heartbreak.

4. “Steady as the Rising Sun,” Robert Ellis

Robert Ellis, the definition of a modern-day Texas troubadour, joined forces with Goldsmith to pen this vulnerable declaration of devotion. The heartfelt co-write was included on the experimental singer/songwriter’s third record, The Lights from the Chemical Plant.

5. “Love Is Not Enough,” Ashe

When multi-talented singer/songwriter Ashe was preparing her debut project as a solo pop artist, she called upon Goldsmith to help push her creative boundaries. Together, the pair crafted this somewhat bittersweet admission of desires, shared without the expectation of a fairy-tale ending.

Photo by Matt Jacoby