3 Books Every Jimi Hendrix Fan Should Read

One of rock and roll’s most influential artists, Jimi Hendrix, left a staggering mark on the genre within a short time frame. The famed guitarist’s debut album, Are You Experienced, was released in 1967, just three years before Hendrix died at 27.

Although his time in the spotlight was brief, the celebrated musician changed rock and roll history, breaking barriers with his experimental methods of guitar playing. His psychedelic take on classic blues helped shape the sound we now associate with classic rock, inspiring multiple generations of artists to keep pushing their creative boundaries.

Here are three must-read books that provide context and analysis of Jimi Hendrix’s incredible, chaotic career and the path that led him to it:

1. Room Full of Mirrors: A Biography of Jimi Hendrix

Author Charles R. Cross takes readers through the many ups and downs of Hendrix’s life and career in this comprehensive 2006 biography. Room Full of Mirrors draws from interviews and accounts from those closest to the history-making musician, giving fresh insight into the events and moments that shaped him.

2. Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix

Released in 2020, Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix is another captivating biography that tries to peel back Hendrix’s many layers. Captivating and insightful, this book from Philip Norman gives another perspective on what happened from his early days in Seattle to Hendrix’s final moments.

3. Starting at Zero: His Own Story

Although Hendrix is no longer here to recount his own experiences, this 2014 book offers the closest thing to a memoir that fans can get. A culmination of interviews, journal entries, poems, and other personal works from the late rock star, Starting at Zero: His Own Story provides a deeply intimate portrait of Hendrix.

Photo by Doug McKenzie/Hulton Archive/Getty Images