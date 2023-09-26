Ty Segall Serves Up Hypnotizing Harmonies In New Single “Eggman”

Indie rock singer/songwriter Ty Segall continues his sonic shift with his latest track, “Eggman.” Released today (September 25), the song pares back the familiar buzz of electric guitar to focus on layered harmonies throughout.

Penned by Segall and his wife, Denée, “Eggman” reiterates the change in sound spotlighted in the previous single “Void,” which dropped in August. Although the 36-year-old artist, producer, and songwriter hasn’t officially confirmed a new record to come, today’s release teases what would serve as Segall’s fifteenth studio album.

Along with his new track, Segall announced an additional 2024 tour date in his hometown of Los Angeles, set for February 23 at The Wiltern. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, September 29, beginning at 12 p.m. EST.

The show expands Segall’s already extensive touring schedule, including stops across the U.S. in February, April, and May. You can find a complete list of concert dates below. Additional information on the shows, including ticketing options, can be found at Segall’s official website.

Watch the official music video for “Eggman” below:

October 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

October 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

October 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

October 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

November 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic

November 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic

February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

February 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

February 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

April 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

April 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

April 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 27 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre (NEW VENUE)

April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale

May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlowʼs

^ with Axis: Sova

* with White Fence

Photo by Denee Segall, Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR