Ty Segall Serves Up Hypnotizing Harmonies In New Single “Eggman”

Indie rock singer/songwriter Ty Segall continues his sonic shift with his latest track, “Eggman.” Released today (September 25), the song pares back the familiar buzz of electric guitar to focus on layered harmonies throughout.
Videos by American Songwriter
Penned by Segall and his wife, Denée, “Eggman” reiterates the change in sound spotlighted in the previous single “Void,” which dropped in August. Although the 36-year-old artist, producer, and songwriter hasn’t officially confirmed a new record to come, today’s release teases what would serve as Segall’s fifteenth studio album.
Along with his new track, Segall announced an additional 2024 tour date in his hometown of Los Angeles, set for February 23 at The Wiltern. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, September 29, beginning at 12 p.m. EST.
The show expands Segall’s already extensive touring schedule, including stops across the U.S. in February, April, and May. You can find a complete list of concert dates below. Additional information on the shows, including ticketing options, can be found at Segall’s official website.
Watch the official music video for “Eggman” below:
Ty Segall’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
October 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
October 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
October 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
October 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
November 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic
November 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic
February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
February 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
February 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
April 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
April 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
April 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
April 27 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre (NEW VENUE)
April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale
May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlowʼs
^ with Axis: Sova
* with White Fence
Photo by Denee Segall, Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR