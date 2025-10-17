Joe Bonamssa Impressed by Paul Rodgers’ Just-Released Contribution to His Star-Studded B.B. King Tribute Album (Exclusive)

A second monthly installment of advance tracks has been released from the upcoming, star-studded B.B. King tribute album acclaimed blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa has helped oversee. The 32-track album, titled B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, will be released in entirety on February 6, 2026. The project was organized as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of King’s birth.

The newly released tracks are “Night Life,” featuring Paul Rodgers; “Chains and Things,” featuring Gary Clark Jr.; “Think It Over,” featuring Train’s Pat Monahan and Welsh blues-rock guitarist Chris Buck; “I’ll Survive,” featuring Keb’ Mo’; “Bad Case of Love,” featuring Joanne Shaw Taylor; and “So Excited,” featuring Aloe Blacc.

The first five advance tracks from the album debuted on September 16, which would’ve been King’s actual 100th birthday. The plan is to roll out five or six more songs from B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 each month until the album’s release.

About Paul Rodgers’ Rendition of “Night Life”

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Bonamassa said Rodgers’ version of “Night Life” was among the standout tunes on the album.

“It’s always great to hear Paul Rodgers sing,” Joe noted.

“Night Life,” which was written by Willie Nelson, was recorded by King multiple times. Bonamassa told American Songwriter that he and his core group of musicians who worked on the album recorded the music for “Night Life” before presenting it to the Bad Company frontman, but Rodgers wanted to do a different version of the tune.

“Paul wanted the Blues Is King version,” noted Bonamassa, referring to King’s 1967 live album. “So, we went back and did the Blues Is King version. I mean, that’s the problem. [W]ith a lot of these songs, [there are many] different versions. … ‘Night Life,’ [B.B.] did it with Willie, he did it live. He did it with a big band. … But Paul liked the Blues Is King version. So, we went back and it was like, ‘We got you,’ you know?”

Meanwhile, Bonamassa’s musical director and rhythm guitarist, Josh Smith, who co-produced B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, commented in a statement about Rodgers’ contribution to the album.

“Paul is such a legend and to hear the amount of respect and importance he placed on this track is amazing,” Smith said. “A true honor to have him included and his performance is amazing.”

As previously reported, Rodgers will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bad Company this year. The ceremony takes place November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

About Gary Clark Jr.’s B.B. King Tribute Song

Gary Clark Jr.’s cover of “Chains and Things” has been chosen as the focus track for the second volume of advance tunes from the tribute album. King’s original version of the song, which he co-wrote, appeared on his 1970 album Indianola Mississippi Seeds. The tune reached No. 6 on the Billboard R&B singles chart.

“I reached out to Gary early in the planning and threw out this tune and he immediately said it was his favorite,” Smith said in a statement. “He killed this track. You can tell how much the song means to him in his performance vocally, and the guitar playing is a perfect balance of homage to B.B. while staying true to his unique style. Again, the subject matter of this song demands a certain gravitas and he brought it in spades!!!”

About the Song Featuring Train’s Pat Monahan

As mentioned earlier, Train’s Monahan and respected Welsh guitarist Chris Buck contributed to a version of “Think It Over.” King released the song in 1967 as a B-side to his single “I Don’t Want You Cuttin’ Off Your Hair.”

“When I added this song to the list, we knew it would be a good choice as a curveball for some of the more rock or pop artists we hoped to include,” Smith said in a statement. “When Pat’s name came up it seemed the perfect fit, and it really worked out that way. This was always one of my favorites under the radar B.B. songs and Pat killed it. Chris Buck added a guitar solo—he’s one of the top young players on the scene today. Together they turned this into a standout.”

Monahan, meanwhile, noted that he channeled his rock influences for his performance.

“I can’t sound like B.B. King. So, I had no choice but to just be me on that,” Pat explained. “You know, blues is part of rock and roll, and rock is what I came up with. … Like, I grew up a big Led Zeppelin fan. All they cared about was blues. And so, I kind of approached it, maybe like Robert Plant would have … instead of try to be like B.B., just be what I know how to be like.”

More About the B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 Album

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 features versions of many of King’s most famous songs performed by artists from various genres. They include blues veterans, rock legends, acclaimed soul artists, and up-and-coming blues musicians and singers.

Here’s just a partial list of contributors besides the ones already mentioned: Michael McDonald, Buddy Guy, Slash & Myles Kennedy, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Dion, George Benson, Warren Haynes, Jimmie Vaughan, Bobby Rush, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Ivan Neville, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds’ Kim Wilson.

The album’s title is a nod to King’s Grammy-winning 1993 album, Blues Summit. B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 can be pre-ordered now. It will be available as a two-CD set, a three-LP vinyl package, and via digital formats.

King died in May 2015 at the age of 89. During his long career, he scored dozens of R&B hits, and won 15 Grammy Awards. He also influenced countless artists in various genres.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Courtesy of TT News Agency – Alamy)