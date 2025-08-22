Johnny Cash vs the Feds: How the Man in Black Almost Wiped Out a Rare California Bird

During his life, Johnny Cash battled an ostrich and released chicks in a hotel as a prank. Incidentally, birds have been a contributing character in some of Johnny Cash’s wildest stories, including this one. In 1965, Johnny Cash accidentally started a forest fire that would lead to a lengthy legal battle with the federal government and the near extinction of the California condor.

There are two recollections of how Johnny Cash started the forest fire. One from the man himself and the other from his nephew, who was present when the fire started. In his autobiography, Cash, the Man in Black stated that he and his nephew were on their way to fish when an oil leak dripped onto a hot wheel and started a small grass fire that spread rapidly and extensively. Cash acknowledged fleeing the crime scene at first, but he later confessed his culpability when law enforcement questioned him. He wrote in his book, “I couldn’t lie, but I tried. ‘My truck did,’ I said.”

The nephew of Cash, Damon Fielder, has quite a different recollection. In the biography Johnny Cash: The Life, author Robert Hilburn writes, per Fielder’s account, “Damon figured his uncle had started the fire to keep warm and in his drugged state had let it get out of control.” Upon learning about the fire, Fielder reportedly ran for help, after which a helicopter crew rescued his uncle.

Per usual, there are two different sides to the story, but what there seemingly isn’t two sides of is the consequences Cash received.

The Punitive Action Johnny Cash Took on the Chin

The fire started by Cash engulfed 508 acres of the Los Padres National Forest, a protected area and a sanctuary for endangered California condors, North America’s largest bird. Prior to the fire, there were 53 condors. When it ended, there were reportedly four. So, in addition to destroying federal land, Cash also did quite a number on a protected bird species.

Cash was sued by the federal government. Recalling his attitude about the mistake, he wrote in Cash, “I was such a mess that I didn’t care. I went into the depositions full of amphetamines and arrogance, refusing to answer their questions straight.” To Cash’s point, when officials asked about the birds in his deposition, he replied, “I don’t give a damn about your yellow buzzards. Why should I care?”

Reportedly, Cash settled the case and paid $82,000 in damages, though Cash had to pay a six percent interest on the fine until February of 1969.

