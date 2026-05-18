3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Remind Us Why We Fell in Love With Music

There are many reasons to put on a song. Sometimes you want to joyfully dance around your living room, sometimes you need a good soundtrack for cooking dinner, or other times you might want something calm to fall asleep to.

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But then there are those songs you want to hear to remember why you’re a fan of music to begin with. That’s what we wanted to look into below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that remind us why we fell in love with music.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor from ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ (1990)

One way to remember just why you love music is to put on a big, bombastic song that makes the windows in your home rattle. But another way is to find a track that feels more confined and refined. A song that shows you someone’s soul, naked and bare. That’s exactly what the passionate Sinead O’Connor does on this Prince-penned track. You’ve never met her, but after hearing this offering, it feels as if you’ve known O’Connor your whole life. It is the point of art to understand humanity a bit better, and this song hits the mark true.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1993)

While the above song lets you know Sinead O’Connor better, this song from Blind Melon shows that there is music out in the world that knows you well. How many times have you wished to stay home as the rain pelted your window? You’d love a cup of tea, a book, and some tomato soup. And “No Rain” can provide the soundtrack to that moment. It makes you feel like the universe understands you at least a little bit. It’s important to remember that music is a two-way street—performer and audience—and someone out there (read: Blind Melon) has your back.

“I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis from ‘Now In A Minute’ (1996)

Generally speaking, music should be two things. Fun and loving. And that’s exactly what “I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis is all about. It’s bubbly and reflective. Adoring and flirtatious. When you hear a song, you should bounce between being entertained and moved. And if you want a good example of that from the 1990s, then look no further than Lewis and her love song. It has what the proverbial doctor ordered.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns