Julian Lennon Sells “Imagine” NFT for Ukraine

Julian Lennon is continuing to help raise money for Ukraine by releasing an NFT auction of his recording of “Imagine.”

On May 20, 2022, the NFT will be available for 11 days for $11 via YellowHeart. The exclusive NFT of Julian Lennon’s first recording of his father John’s 1971 hit “Imagine” will include a recording of the track in addition to audio and visual interpretations of the song, including new artwork and a personal narration from Lennon.

Previously opposed to ever recording his father’s legendary song, Lennon performed “Imagine” for the first time in support of Stand Up for Ukraine in April 2022, which raised $10.1 billion for refugees. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to Ukraine refugee relief through Lennon’s nonprofit The White Feather Foundation, which helps raise funds for Indigenous, environmental, humanitarian and clean water projects.

Photo: Robert Ascroft

The NFT interpretation of “Imagine” features Lennon’s acoustic performance, accompanied by co-producer Nuno Bettencourt on guitar and backing vocals, along with the audio recording featuring black and white pencil visuals of Lennon that transform into pockets of light throughout the song.

“The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy, and as a human and an artist I have always felt that music finds a way to heal, comfort, rally, and support during times of crisis,” said Julian Lennon in a statement. “Performing my father’s classic ‘Imagine’ was a very personal decision, but an obvious one given his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide.”

Lennon added, “Partnering with YellowHeart to offer NFT artwork that includes my interpretation of the song will provide an opportunity for fans to connect and unite through the song’s message of unity in a new and innovative way.”