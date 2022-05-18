Oasis’ Gallagher Brothers Haven’t Seen Each Other in 10 Years—“It’s a Shame, Isn’t It?”

There’s an old saying: you can’t pick your family.

For many, family isn’t an easy matter. One can love one’s family but still not get along with them.

For the brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, founders of the Brit-Pop band Oasis, being family hasn’t kept them from being estranged. To wit, Liam recently revealed in an interview with Esquire that he hasn’t seen his brother in some 10 years.

Speaking about his strained relationship with his brother, Liam said, “It’s a shame, isn’t it?”

The two haven’t had much communication if any, since Oasis disbanded in 2009.

Said Liam, who is the younger of the two siblings, “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?” Nevertheless, today Liam says that he feels “the good times outweigh the bad times,” adding, “I think it’s best to just leave it at that.”

Liam’s new album, C’mon You Know, is set to drop this year. The new LP will be released on May 27. And he adds that he hopes there will be mending to their brotherhood.

Liam says, “But not this week. Recently, we’ve been playing ‘Wonderwall’ at the end of our concerts, and it blows people’s heads, even though people go, ‘Oh, I’ve heard it a million times.’ Well, you’re going to f***ing hear it another million times.”

He adds, “The door is ajar on everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if space aliens landed tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already here. I wouldn’t be surprised if God walks among us. I wouldn’t be surprised by all sorts.”