Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: “Couldn’t Even Speak”

Kelly Clarkson revealed that her divorce from Brandon Blackstock proved to be significantly more challenging than she initially conveyed. “Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle [the divorce] well,” the singer told Zane Lowe during an interview on Apple Music.

“I don’t know how people get through anything like that because I’m not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not.”

Clarkson officially filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The “Piece by Piece” singer revealed that before their split, she cried so hard that she “couldn’t even speak.” The mom of two said she blamed her “unhealthy habits” during the length of her marriage.

Although she never mentioned Blackstone directly, the 41-year-old revealed that the habits she learned from her religious upbringing sometimes led her to put other people’s needs before her own.

“That did not serve me so well, it turns out, in a relationship. There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognize or habits that you recognize that you didn’t see before. Hindsight is a lot easier,” the singer stated.

Back in June, Clarkson revealed on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast that she stayed in her “limiting” marriage for so long due to her “ego” getting in the way. “When you’re in it … I’m like I can do this. I can handle so much. I can control my actions. I can control my reactions,” she candidly revealed.

The American Idol alum has also been dropping hints about her tumultuous marriage in her latest album, “Chemisty” which is set to release on June 23rd.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down,” she revealed on Instagram showing off the artwork for the album.

“We decided to release “mine” and “me” at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

Clarkson and Blackstock, who are parents to 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old son Remington, settled their divorce in March 2022 two years after lengthy court battles. Both of their lawyers fought over the custody of their children and their properties.

In July 2021, the singer was ordered by a judge to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 in monthly spousal and child support. Clarkson was also ordered to pay Blackstock’s legal fees which amounted to $1.25 million.

As far as the children, Clarkson was granted primary custody of both, with Blackstock having the children one weekend a month. She was also awarded their $10.4 million Montana ranch after Blackstock had requested they both share the property equally between the two.

