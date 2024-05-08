Country Star Kane Brown Is Headed to Disney World to Mentor the ‘American Idol’ Top 5

Years ago, American Idol judges rejected a then-unknown Kane Brown because “they didn’t need another Scotty McCreery.” Brown would go on to prove he didn’t need American Idol, either. The “Be Like That” singer gained more than a million Facebook followers with his homemade music videos. A viral cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes Or No” led to a record deal, and Brown now has 10 No. 1 singles under his belt. However, he seemingly harbors no hard feelings toward the singing reality competition show. On Tuesday (May 8), the record-breaking country star announced on social media that he will mentor season 22’s top 5 finalists.

Kane Brown Is Headed to Disney World With ‘American Idol’

American Idol is racing toward its May 19 finale, when one of the remaining five contestants will walk away with $125,000 and a recording contract with Hollywood Records. The competition is stiff, with Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper, Will Moseley and Emmy Russell delivering knockout performances week after week. Contestants will likely welcome all the advice and feedback they can get. A multi-platinum-selling country star like Brown can certainly provide that.

“He’s going to bring out the best in @tristonharpermusic,” one Instagram user commented, referring to the 15-year-old country sensation.

It’s Disney Night on ‘American Idol’

Sunday’s (May 12) episode is the fan-favorite Disney Night. Jack, Abi, Triston, Will and Emmy are headed to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. They will attend all four theme parks and receive advice from Brown. Ultimately, each finalist will perform two hit songs from a popular Disney movie.

By the end of the night, two singers will be eliminated just short of the three-hour finale. The top 3 finalists will compete May 19 to become the next American Idol.

Additionally, Jenifer Lewis will take the stage during the May 12 episode. The award-winning actress, activist, author, and singer is performing her song her song “Dig a Little Deeper” from 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.

Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday, May 12 to see who moves on to the finale.

