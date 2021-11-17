Kendrick Lamar Dazzles at First Show in Two Years; Rumors of New Album Swirl

Pulitzer Prize Award-winning rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar dazzled at his first show back in two years. The artist performed on Friday night (November 12) in Las Vegas at the Day N Vegas Festival.

“It has been 365 days, times two, since I’ve seen you,” Lamar told the crowd of about 50,000, Consequence reports.

Lamar gave the crowd a 27-song performance, that spanned all four of his acclaimed LPs. Lamar devoted the first six songs of the set to his debut album, Section.80. The next seven were from his album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City. The next five songs came from To Pimp A Butterfly and then Lamar closed out the set with a number of songs from his latest, LP, Damn, and an encore with protege rapper, Baby Keem.

Check out some clips from the show below—and check out Lamar’s stunning, all-white robe in the process.

Along with the performance, rumors continue to swirl about a possible new Lamar album. To wit, famed singer, Adele, recently mentioned in a Rolling Stone article about hearing new Lamar songs. Rolling Stone noted that Adele has had the privilege of hearing some of the rapper’s as-of-yet-unreleased music.

Setlist:

Section.80

Fuck Your Ethnicity (First time live since 2012)

A.D.H.D (First time live since 2016)

HiiiPoWeR (First time live since 2014)

Hol’ Up (First time live since 2013)

Chapter Ten (Live debut)

Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils) (First time live since 2012)

good kid, m.A.A.d city

Sherane/Voicemail Interlude

Money Trees

Backseat Freestyle

The Art of Peer Pressure (First time live since 2016)

Swimming Pools (Drank)

Poetic Justice (First time live since 2015)

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

m.A.A.d city

To Pimp A Butterfly

King Kunta

i (First time live since 2017)

Alright

Institutionalized (First time live since 2016)

The Blacker the Berry (First time live since 2016)

DAMN.

BLOOD. (Live debut)

DNA.

ELEMENT.

LOYALTY.

LUST.

HUMBLE.

Encore:

family ties (with Baby Keem) (First time performed with Kendrick)

range brothers (with Baby Keem) (First time performed with Kendrick)

LOVE.

Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst (First time live since 2015)

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images