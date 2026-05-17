Remember When Shania Twain Stole the Show 30 Years Ago at the ACM Awards?

The year was 1996, and Shania Twain was the belle of the ACM awards. The year prior, the new queen of country pop had broken personal records with her album The Woman In Me, which featured heavy hitters like “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”, “Any Man of Mine”, and “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!” She was nominated for four categories at the ACMs that year. Beating out veterans like George Strait, Twain was awarded the categories of Album of The Year and Top New Female Vocalist.

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Take a look back at the country star’s performance of her song “No One Needs To Know” at the 31st ACM Awards.

Now, thirty years after her first ACM win, Twain is slated to host the 61st ACM Awards. As she told USA Today, her plan for her first time hosting is to be “a little funny,” and focus on being herself.

“I am representing our genre,” she told the outlet. “I am there to represent the talent, to make them feel comfortable. So I think I’m just going to have a really fun time.”

This Year’s ACMs Is All About the Girls

This year’s lineup is pretty female-dominated, with Megan Moroney leading the charge with nine nominations. Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley are also nominated in eight categories. Lainey Wilson follows quickly behind with seven. Newcomer Avery Anna has already secured the New Female Artist of the Year title. Jessie Jo Dillion is this year’s Songwriter of the Year.

When asked by Country Living where she thinks the future of country music is headed, Twain commented on the increase of female representation.

“Where are we going? I get inspired by seeing what’s possibly to come,” she explained. “Certainly, there are more females now. And that just broadens the horizons in general, also, for the audience. The audience wants to see a little bit of everything. They want to be inspired—especially the global audience. They demand it.”

This year’s ceremony will also feature performances from Lambert, Langley, Anna, Wilson, Zach Top, Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Carter Faith, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

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