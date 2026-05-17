How To Watch Tonight’s ACM Awards for Free: Everything You Need To Know

The ACM Awards have returned to Las Vegas for a historic night in country music. Although the event once moved to Texas in 2022, the producers decided to return to the city that had hosted the awards for nearly two decades. While thrilled to be back in Sin City, the ACM Awards will kick off tonight with a major milestone for Shania Twain. Hosting the awards for the first time in her career, producers wanted to make sure every fan had a chance to watch. That’s why they are offering the ACM Awards completely FREE.

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There is no better price than FREE. But what is the catch? Nothing can be completely free. Much like the producers’ love for Las Vegas, the ACM Awards aired on CBS for years. For fans to watch the awards, they needed a subscription to cable. That was until 2022, when the ceremony moved to Prime Video.

Although Amazon Prime comes at a hefty price, the ACM Awards will be offered to fans for nothing more than time. All a fan needs to do in order to watch the awards for free is to have an Amazon account. That’s it. No hidden fees or contracts. Just sign up and enjoy the show. For those not wanting to sign up, they can also watch the ceremony on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

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Big Names Set To Perform At 2026 ACM Awards

With more than one way to watch the ACM Awards for free, the event will air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Alongside Twain making history tonight, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, and Chris Stapleton look to make a little history themselves as each was nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

While Morgan Wallen was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, the country star has consistently skipped the entire awards circuit. But even without Wallen in attendance, the night will include performances by Blake Shelton, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Kacy Musgraves, and numerous others.

First established in 1966, the ACM Awards are the longest-running country music award show. It also became the first award show to offer its event exclusively on a livestream. Always on the cusp of innovation, don’t miss the ACM Awards, streaming tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Prime Video and available to stream on Twitch.



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