Here’s Every Performer and Presenter From the 2026 ACM Awards

What happens when you mix one of the biggest nights in country music with Las Vegas – you get the 2026 ACM Awards. Returning to Sin City, the ACM Awards will kick off tonight with Shania Twain making history. Marking her first time hosting the ceremony, the night will be nothing short of historic. Besides stars like Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and Cody Johnson nominated for the Entertainer of the Year Award, the producers compiled a massive list of stars to present and perform tonight. But who are they?

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Heading into the ACM Awards, the night is all about the women of country music. Leading the night is Megan Moroney with a staggering nine nominations. Behind her is Miranda Lambert with eight. Ella Langley tied with Lainey Wilson with seven. Stapleton rounded out the Top 5 with six nominations.

While the nominees will battle it out for some of country music’s biggest honors, the ACM Awards also loaded the night with a star-studded lineup of presenters. Looking at the list of presenters, it featured:

Andrew Whitworth Ashley McBryde Carl Edwards Corey LaJoie Keith Urban Lauren Alaina Michael Bublé Ryan Fitzpatrick Shaboozey The War And Treaty TJ Osborne

[RELATED: Shania Twain Wrestles With One Pressing Question for ACM Awards Hosting Duties]

Country Stars Performing At The 2026 ACM Awards

Kicking off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Prime Video, it wouldn’t be the ACM Awards without some special performances. With the ceremony being one of the longest-running country music award shows in history, fans can get excited for performances from:

Avery Anna Blake Shelton Carter Faith Cody Johnson Dan + Shay Ella Langley Jordan Davis Kacey Musgraves Kane Brown Lainey Wilson Lee Ann Womack Little Big Town Miranda Lambert Parker McCollum Riley Green The Red Clay Strays Thomas Rhett Tucker Wetmore Zach Top

With a packed lineup of presenters, performers, and country music’s biggest stars under one roof, the 2026 ACM Awards are shaping up to be one unforgettable night. From Las Vegas to fans watching at home, all eyes will be on country music tonight.

Making sure you don’t miss a single second of the ACM Awards, the event will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Prime Video. Thankfully, fans don’t need a Prime membership to take part. All they need is an Amazon account. Not wanting to deal with Prime Video, the ACM Awards will also stream from the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch.



(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards)