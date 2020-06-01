This episode, Chris sits down with singer/songwriter Kree Harrison. A seasoned writer and performer since a very young age (accolades include repeat performances on the Rosie O’Donnell Show as a child, a runner-up ranking on American Idol Season 12, and collaborations with artists like Kacey Musgraves and Wynonna Judd), Kree has overcome hardship over the years and come up stronger against all odds.

Listen on to get the inside scoop on her upcoming debut album, “Chosen Family Tree”, and learn how her art and the Nashville community proved to be truly healing time and time again.

Based in Nashville, TN, songwriter Chris Lindsey (Every Time I Hear That Song / Blake Shelton, Poison and Wine / The Civil Wars) has set out to discover what makes creative people tick. Starting with what he knows – writing – and branching out to various aspects of the music industry, Pitch List explores what it means to be a songwriter, and ultimately, a person. Join us as we talk with some of music’s hit writers at the top of our Pitch List.

Chris Lindsey has created major hits for Taylor Swift, The Civil Wars, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kellie Pickler, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill , Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Lonestar, and many others. Lindsey has over 250 commercial recordings of his songs selling 90 Million records and counting.