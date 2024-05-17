Lainey Wilson Continues Her Whirlwind Winning Streak, Takes Home ACM Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson’s life has been a whirlwind since she released her breakout album Bell Bottom Country. Since releasing the album, she has landed chart-topping hits and taken home a trophy case full of awards. Her big wins include the CMA Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year and the Grammy for Best Country Album. She extended her winning streak tonight (May 16) with Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year trophies at the ACM Awards.

Wilson may be one of the hardest-working artists in country music today. At the same time, she is an example of how hard work pays off. Her winning streak and passionate fanbase didn’t come overnight. She has been in Nashville chasing the dream for more than a decade. She’s finally caught the dream and now she’s riding the wave.

Lainey Wilson Accepts the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award

Lainey Wilson started her acceptance speech by thanking her mother, Jesus Christ, her band, and her team. “I remember being a little girl and I would climb out on the top of my roof and I would count all the stars. And I would look up and I would see the planes flying over my little town of 200 people and I would dream about being up there in one of those planes,” she recalled.

That little girl’s dream has come true many times over in recent months. “It’s crazy because we have already the UK, Europe, and Australia. And we’re about to start our American leg,” she said. “The funny thing is, I still feel like that little girl. I really do,” she added.

Wilson went on to say that she still climbs out on her roof to look at the stars “I feel like I’m a little more eye-level with them now,” she said.

“Everybody in this category has loved on me and believed in me, took me out on the road, wrote with me, sang songs with me, and encouraged me every step of the way,” she said of her fellow Entertainer of the Year nominees, her voice thick with emotion. “I love y’all for that.”

Wilson ended her speech by thanking the people who put her where she is today. “I have the best fans in the world. I love y’all. God bless y’all,” she concluded.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images