Lines, Please: 8 Amazing Lyrical Moments from Richard Thompson

When Richard Thompson plays the guitar, it can simply overwhelm listeners—in the best possible way. With just his two hands and ten fingers, the guy can conjure solid rhythmic foundations, smoothly melodic touches, and solos that perfectly complement the song. He’s like a one-man army once he plugs in (or even if he doesn’t and plays acoustic).

Videos by American Songwriter

Because of all that, it can be easy to overlook just how accomplished he is as a lyricist. He didn’t quite get the chance to show off his eloquence when he was a member of Fairport Convention, since that band stuck mostly to traditional material. But once he started releasing albums with his then-wife Linda, and then followed that up with a string of highly-acclaimed solo records, his skills as a wordsmith came flowing forth. Here are eight memorable lyrical moments from Richard Thompson that need no instrumental accompaniment to make them special.

1. ”Withered and Died” (from I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight, 1974 with Linda Thompson)

Once I was bending the tops of the trees

Kind words in my ear, kind faces to see

The couplet above is set in stark contrast to the rest of this heartbreaker, as the title is a reflection of what’s happened to the dreams of the narrator. You have to give credit to Linda Thompson’s plaintive singing here, as she doesn’t overdo the sorrow, instead letting the words and music take her where she needs to go.

2. “The Dimming of the Day” (from Pour Down Like Silver, 1975 with Linda Thompson)

When all my will is gone you hold me sway

I need you at the dimming of the day

You might think this one is a love song to a significant other, but it was actually a paean to God written by Richard, as he and Linda were then following the Sufi faith. Linda gets to handle these beautiful lyrics, and, as she always managed to do, she does them glorious justice.

3. “Wall of Faith” (from Shoot Out the Lights, 1982 with Linda Thompson)

You can waste your time on the other rides

This is the nearest to being alive

Oh let me take my chances on the wall of death

Richard and Linda’s marriage and musical partnership would end not long after Shoot Out the Lights, but they certainly went out on top with that album and this song. Richard uses an amusement park as a metaphor for a relationship, and the couple harmonizes over the notion that the thrills were well worth the pain.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Richard & Linda Thompson’s, “Wall of Death”]

One step for aching and two steps for breaking

Waltzing’s for dreamers and losers in love

There’s something about a waltz that’s a little sad, even before a note is played or a word is sung. Thompson leans into that notion on this lovely track, a slow dance that will absolutely break your heart. The idea is, if you’re going to be alone, you might as well be alone while holding onto someone as the music plays.

5. “1952 Vincent Black Lightning” (from Rumor and Sigh, 1991)

I see angels in Aerials in leather and chrome

Swooping down from heaven to carry me home

This track is Thompson’s most well-known, a masterful story song that tells an almost mythological tale of a rebel, the girl who loves him, and the motorcycle that brings them together, eventually for eternity. The lines above reflect the final moments of our hero James, as his motorcycle dreams with him right to the very end of the line.

6. “Keep Your Distance” from Rumor and Sigh, 1991)

Don’t grasp my hand and say

Fate has brought you here today

Oh, fate is only fooling us, my friend

On this magical mid-tempo number, Thompson warns away an ex who wants to still maintain some sort of relationship. The problem, he knows, is that they can’t ever settle for just a casual thing, and that the old flames will ignite and burn the whole thing down all over again.

7. “Beeswing” (from Mirror Blue, 1994)

She said, “As long as there’s no price on love, I’ll stay

And you wouldn’t want me any other way.”

This is another example of Thompson’s mastery of the story song. It’s a ‘60s-set tale about the narrator’s love for a free-spirited girl who’s willing to hang around as long as he doesn’t put any commitment conditions on that matter. He eventually reneges on that promise, although you have the feeling that theirs was a relationship not built to last no matter what happened.

I was hollow right there in the middle

Some people got sucked in the hole

This is a love song written from a unique perspective. The narrator insists he’s going to be the ideal partner for his new love, in part because he’s already used up his mistakes on everyone he’s been with before. The lines above speak to how lost he was (and how much damage he did) before turning things around.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images