Look: Ex-Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Reconnects with Wolfgang Van Halen at Mammoth WVH Concert

It had been decades since founding Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony had seen Wolfgang Van Halen, son of his late former bandmate Eddie Van Halen, but that changed this past Friday, December 8. Anthony reconnected with Wolfgang when he attended a concert by Van Halen’s current band, Mammoth WVH, in Las Vegas.

As seen in posts on both Anthony’s and Wolfgang Van Halen’s Instagram pages, the two musicians met up backstage at the show, which took place at the House of Blues.

Anthony posted a photo of him and Wolfgang smiling and embracing, as well as a video clip of Van Halen playing an acoustic version of his song “Distance.” Wolfgang wrote the song as a tribute to his late dad, who died of cancer in October 2020.

“Went to see MAMMOTH WVH last night here in Vegas, and they threw it down!” Anthony wrote in the post’s caption. “Love ya Wolf, so great to see ya! (Proud of you brother!!)”

Van Halen responded by posting, “So great to see ya! Love ya, brother!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Farther down on the Instagram thread, Anthony was asked by a fan when the last time he and Wolfgang had been together. “First time in 20 years,” Anthony replied.

Wolfgang Van Halen Posts About the Meeting

Meanwhile, Van Halen posted a pair of photos on Instagram of him and Anthony hanging out and embracing backstage. Attached was a message that reads, “Ran into an old friend at the @mammothwvh show in Vegas tonight. (Love ya, Mikey ❤️).”

Anthony responded by writing, “So great to see ya last night! You and the guys killed it!! Love ya brother❤️❤️.”

Sammy Hagar Responds

Anthony, of course, was replaced in Van Halen by Wolfgang in 2006, shortly before the band reunited with original lead singer David Lee Roth. Since the 2000s, Anthony has played in several of ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar’s backing bands.

Hagar posted a note on Anthony’s Instagram page in response to his friend reconnecting with Wolfgang. “[T]otally awesome to see you & wolf together,” he wrote.

Anthony’s Tour Plans with Hagar

As previously reported, Hagar will launch a 2024 tour featuring Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummer Jason Bonham as his backing band. Dubbed The Best of All Worlds Tour, the trek will feature Hagar and company focusing heavily on the Van Halen catalog. Hagar has invited Wolfgang Van Halen, Roth, and drummer Alex Van Halen, to make guest appearances on the tour.

The trek kicks off on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In other news, Hagar and Anthony are scheduled to perform tonight, December 11, at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. The two musicians will play at a special show celebrating popular rock DJ Eddie Trunk’s 40th anniversary in radio.

