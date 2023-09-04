Luke Combs Makes Chart History with Latest Hit

Luke Combs is continuing to make history on the country charts. Recently, Combs claimed the top two spots on the Billboard Country Airplay chart when his latest single, “Love You Anyway,” became his 17th to hit No. 1. His previous chart-topper, a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” sits at No. 2 simultaneously. This makes Combs the first artist to sit in the No. 1 and No. 2 slots on the Country Airplay chart with a pair of solo singles simultaneously since the chart debuted in 1990.

The only other artist to appear in the top two spots at the same time is Luke Bryan, who was at No. 1 with his hit, “Play it Again,” while Florida Georgia Line’s “This is How We Roll” was at No. 2 in 2014. Bryan was a featured artist on the FGL track.

As a longtime fan of Chapman’s signature hit, Combs decided to include a cover on his 2022 album, Gettin’ Old, preceded by its companion album, Growin’ Up. It was released as the album’s second single and in addition to hitting No. 1, it’s also been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Chapman also made history as the first solo Black female songwriter to have a No. 1 song on the Country Airplay chart. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman said in a statement at the time. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Fans will likely get to hear both of these chart-topping tracks when Combs embarks on his 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour, which sees him hosting double stadium shows in cities across the U.S. He’ll headline stadiums on Friday and Saturday nights in such cities as Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston. “I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist,” Combs explained of the concept in a press release. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.”

The tour kicks off in April and concludes in August. Tickets are on sale now.

