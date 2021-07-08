Nashville’s Legendary Bluebird Cafe Announces Return To Live Music

On Wednesday (July 7), Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe announced their official “reopening” date after a year of COVID-induced turbulence. On July 16, sweet, beautiful live music will once again light up the space within those iconic walls.

Kicking things off with an “In The Row” show featuring Joel Shewmake, Annie Mosher and Jason Matthews, live music will be back to stay—beyond the 16th, nearly a dozen other events have already been announced. With a variety of evenings and a long list of talented Nashville writer’s booked, the shows will surely be an impressive exhibition of Music City’s finest.

Opened in 1982, the Bluebird Cafe has become something akin to a church for many lovers of song-craft. Through its lifespan, it’s not only grown into a hot spot for tourists and locals alike—and been featured prominently in the hit TV show, Nashville—but has retained its integrity as a legit platform for legit writers. Garth Brooks started out playing open mics there, Taylor Swift was “discovered” there, LeAnn Rimes, Maren Morris and more frequent there—it’s really earned its status as one of the most prominent watering holes in the Nashvillian savanna.

Now, the Bluebird Cafe and the musician community in Nashville are both looking forward to the long-awaited return of this city’s favorite pastime. Replying to one Facebook user that there should be even more show announcements within the next two weeks, it’s a great feeling to see live music opening up instead of shutting down.

The Bluebird Cafe will reopen with live music on July 16—learn more about the performances that evening HERE or look at the full show calendar HERE. Watch a video of Taylor Swift performing “Better Man” there from January 2020 below: