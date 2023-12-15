LIVE: ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood — Performances, Reactions, and Viral Moments

Nashville, Tennessee rings in the holidays tonight with the CMA Country Christmas at 8:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm CST on ABC. Hosted by music icons Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, the festive classic will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty, Lady A, and more.
Keep up with all the festive holiday action from Thursday’s special in real-time here.
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams Teaming Up for "Go Tell It On The Mountain"
Who is Performing at 'CMA Country Christmas'?
Here is the full list of performers for the CMA Country Christmas:
- Jordan Davis
- Amy Grant
- Lady A
- Ashley McBryde
- Jon Pardi
- Lindsey Stirling
- The War And Treaty
- Zach Williams
- Lainey Wilson
- Trisha Yearwood
How to Watch/Stream 'CMA Country Christmas'?
The CME Country Christmas special airs on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. ET on ABC. For streaming options, Disney+ and Hulu will have the special available the next day.