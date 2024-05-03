They’re Gone: Daryl Hall Confirms Split with John Oates, Announces New Solo Album, ‘D’

Amid his legal battle with longtime musical partner John Oates, Daryl Hall has confirmed that the duo has officially split up. Hall discussed the breakup in an exclusive interview with Variety published on Friday, May 3, the same day the singer/songwriter announced plans to release a new solo album titled D.

Videos by American Songwriter

Asked by Variety if he’s permanently through working with Oates, Hall said, “That is correct.”

[Buy Daryl Hall Concert Tickets]

The legal battle between the two began in 2023, when Oates attempted to sell his half of Whole Oats Enterprises, the company jointly owned by the duo that oversees their trademark, music royalties, rights to their likenesses, and other matters involving their musical partnership. According to Hall, Oates sought to sell his share of the company without seeking Daryl’s consent, something John apparently isn’t allowed to do.

“It hit me by surprise,” Hall told Variety. “[A]ll I can say is people change and sometimes you don’t really know someone like you thought you did. Difficulties can be made from things that aren’t difficult, and then it goes to a place where it can never come back from.”

He added, “It’s unfortunate and untimely, but some things just change. People rewrite history and harbor thoughts you had no idea about.”

[RELATED: Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024]

The 77-year-old Hall admitted to Variety that he and Oates “haven’t had a creative relationship … for at least 25 years.”

“We didn’t write songs together, we didn’t do anything together except perform live shows,” he maintained. “We had an arrangement that I couldn’t play my solo songs onstage with Hall & Oates—and now I get to.”

About Hall’s Upcoming Solo Album

Speaking about solo songs, Hall’s new album, D, is a nine-track collection that will be released on June 21. Hall co-wrote seven of the songs on the album with a member of another Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, who also co-produced the record. The other two tunes were penned solely by Daryl.

“Can’t Say No to You,” one of the songs co-written by Hall and Stewart, was released May 3 as an advance digital single. A companion music video for the tune has premiered at Hall’s YouTube channel. The clip features Hall and Stewart having fun together while working on the catchy pop tune.

Stewart is a longtime friend of Hall, who also co-produced and co-wrote some songs on Daryl’s 1986 solo effort, Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine.

“Dave has been my shadow partner since 1984,” Hall told Variety. “We’re best friends. This was a real duo album, two people coming together, understanding one another and writing songs—most of them were written on the spot. I had ideas and Dave enhanced them. It’s a real 50-50 project. Dave and I have a real partnership and have had for a long time.”

More About D

D, which is Hall’s sixth solo album, can be pre-ordered now. It will be available in multiple formats, including colored-vinyl variants that can be purchased at independent record stores, Barnes & Noble, and other outlets. At 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, Hall will appear on the Talk Shop Live shopping website, where he’ll sell autographed copies of the album.

Hall’s Tour Plans with Elvis Costello

As previously reported, Hall will launch a co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello & the Imposters on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon. The trek is plotted out through a July 25 concert in Vienna, Virginia. Hall also has a one-off solo concert scheduled for August 23 in Boise, Idaho.

Tickets for Hall’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

D Track List:

“The Whole World’s Better” “Too Much Information” “Can’t Say No to You” “Rather Be a Fool” “Rainbow Over the Graveyard” Not the Way I Thought It Was” “Walking In Between Raindrops” “Why You Want to Do That (To My Head)” “Break It Down to the Real Thing”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.