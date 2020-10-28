A substitute for the annual

Day of the Dead festival,

it also features

Buyepongo and Tropa Magica



Los Lobos

Because the annual Day of the Dead festival at Hollywood Forever cannot be held this year due to the Pandemic, a delightful alternative has been created. One of L.A.’s greatest and most beloved bands, Los Lobos, will perform a free live-streamed show, along with two other great Angeleno groups, Buyepongo, and Tropa Magica.



It takes place this Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 12 noon Pacific. Find the free livestream at: stream.ladayofthedead.com



The annual Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos celebration at the historic Hollywood Forever cemetery is one of L.A.’s great traditions.



But like other traditional events, because of the pandemic it had to be changed this year. Though the festival, which is my own personal favorite event to photograph each year, will be great missed, this is a potent substitute.



Lobos have been local heroes since they formed in East L.A. in 1973. They are champions of L.A. music, and have often performed in this kind of show for the community. All five founding members are still together – all legends – David Hidalgo, Louie Perez, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano and Steve Berlin. Add to that the great drummer Enrique González.

Buyepongo is also a dynamic and delightful L.A. band, and like Lobos, one that merges traditonal and modern music. They have fused cumbia, merengue and punta with jazz and funk into a singular Angeleno-inspired sound which they call “buyangú.”



Tropa Magica also is a great Angeleno hybrid, the duo of David and Rene Pacheco, who also hail from East L.A. and have created what they call “psychedelic cumbia punk.”

Jay Boileau of Hollywood Forever posted this message:

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the 2020 festival on the grounds at Hollywood Forever has been cancelled. This year we will be bringing you a LIVE STREAM online hosted by Fernanda Kelly and with performances by Los Lobos, Buyepongo, and Tropa Magica.

We are saddened by all the loss that is being suffered around the world. We look forward to 2021 and hope that it is brighter year for everyone.



The LIVE STREAM can be found at stream.ladayofthedead.com and will be broadcast at NOON on Sunday November 1st 2020. We hope that you can join us for the broadcast.

2020 EVENT LIVE STREAM

NOVEMBER 1, 2020 at NOON

stream.ladayofthedead.com