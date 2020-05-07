Louise Goffin was adamant about not writing love songs for her next album, but by the time she reconnected with longtime collaborator and songwriter Bill Harvey in Los Angeles, love runneth over in the lyrics.

Only a portion of up her upcoming album, Two Different Movies, out June 12, includes love songs. “Every Love Song” is a slow-churned, and easy listener. Louise goes to church with the devotional hymn that’s pinched with gospel grooves, then cruises along its laid-back West Coast aura.

When Harvey lived in L.A., the two lived on opposite ends of the city. Sometimes they would write in Louise’s living room, and other times in his. The two initially met after she asked her friend David Baerwald to recommend a songwriter and musician who could be a special guest for a residency at Hotel Cafe, and he gave her Harvey’s number.

“The first time we met, we were going to teach one another our songs,” she tells American Songwriter. “I had an address for his place, and it was Halloween. I was planning to go trick-or-treating later with my kids, so I came over wearing a red wig and showed up with a ukulele and a guitar and probably a backpack. But I couldn’t find the right front door while carrying my instruments, and ended up walking around the block in circles.”

Louise Goffin (Photo: Jeff Fasano)

When Louise finally found his door, she remembers she walked in and there was this fun and playful feeling, complemented by the sunny day in Silverlake.



“We played each other our tunes,” she said, “and we both realized most of our songs were depressing break-up songs.”

More than 40 years since she debuted with Kid Blue back when she was still a teen—and had her first gig opening for Jackson Browne at 17— she’s created Two Different Movies in another time and place, and yet still encapsulates the Grammy-nominated artist’s soulful, California, folk-pop roots. The daughter of legendary songwriters Carole King and Gerry Goffin, she constructed the album alongside an all-star team, including Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers), Van Dyke Parks (The Beach Boys, Ringo Starr), Greg Leisz (Buddy Miller, Watkins Family Hour) and co-producer Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Ziggy Marley).

A follow up to 2018’s All These Hellos, it explores love during an historic time of uncertainty, but lyrically offers some solace and a message that love can prevail and help us get through life’s afflictions.

For Two Different Movies, she initially didn’t want to write love songs, but all of that shifted once she and Harvey reunited.

”We decided that we should try to write together and I proclaimed ‘I’m not writing any more break-up songs, only love songs.’” says Goffin. “We wrote maybe 12 or 13 songs together over a year or so, and I can’t think of any song we’ve written together that wasn’t a love song.”