“Hope is looking ahead to a future that is unknown,” Reuben Bullock told American Songwriter.

Bullock — who is the frontman of the indie-folk outfit Reuben And The Dark — has been thinking a lot about hope recently. Quarantining in Joshua Tree, CA, Reuben And The Dark has just released their newest single, a pulsing and joyful tune by the name of “We Will Get There.”

“Sometimes a song takes you by surprise,” Reuben Bullock told American Songwriter. “This one really came out of nowhere. Myself, Brock Geiger and Ian Jarvis rented a little cabin in the desert on the edge of Joshua Tree National park about 6 months ago. We worked on a lot of songs, but this one really stood out. It captured hope in a way that held depth. It felt effortless and intricate at the same time. I think it applies more to our current emotional state than I could have predicted too.”

The song is minimalist but with a driving beat. Bullock’s vocal performance is reminiscent of the Obama-era indie-folk scene the group came from — at times he sounds like Vance Joy, who Reuben And The Dark opened for in 2016.

“This song was written before our North American tour, before the madness of everything we are in now. It feels different from other Reuben and the Dark songs. It is intentionally gentle and upbeat. It was written from a perspective of hope. Those words feel even more right now than the day they were written.”

Listen to Reuben And The Dark’s new single “We Will Get There” below: