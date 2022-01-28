Maggie Baugh Drops Stirring Piano Version Of “Drinking to the Broken Hearts”

The past few years have been a remarkable journey for rising country star Maggie Baugh, from sharing the stage with country superstars like Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Trace Adkins to her viral hit, “Think About Me,” which propelled Baugh into the Spotify Million + club. Baugh has amassed a following of over 310,000 followers online, and with the support of her growing fanbase, she shows no sign of slowing down.

On Maggie’s latest track, “Drinking to the Broken Hearts,” her compelling vocals and the song’s riveting melody and raw lyrics immediately caught the attention of People.com, CMT, and CMA. “Baugh’s anthemic ode to whiskey-soaked heartbreak, for her, allows her to highlight what she calls a “relatable” and “different side,” aimed at helping “[her fans’] perspective on life change,” shared CMT. “I came up with the line ‘drinking to the broken hearts’ and I just knew that there was some magic to that line,” Maggie shared with People.com, who premiered the original version of the track and the music video. “I knew that I had to bring it to another songwriter to bring it to life. So, I brought it to Barrett Baber with the hopes that he could help me write a song from both the male and female perspectives about what happens after a breakup.”

The powerful heartbreak anthem struck such a chord with Maggie’s fans that she decided to record a stripped-back piano version of the hit. “‘Drinking to the Broken Hearts’ is my first ever song to be re-released as a piano version,” Maggie shares. “I think there is something so powerful in stripping a song down to only 2 tracks. It truly shows the vulnerability of the lyrics and allows the listener to hear and feel the story of the song, rather than the lyrics being told with the instrumentation. You can’t hide behind the rhythm section or the production of a song, it is just you and your piano, which is how this song was originally written.”

Baugh’s impeccable vocals pull on the heartstrings of the listener, and her superpower as a songwriter is her ability to write captivating lyrics from multiple perspectives and set them precisely to the perfect melody. Being a multi-instrumentalist, proficient on seven instruments, adds even more depth to her writing talent.

The release of “Drinking to the Broken Hearts (Piano Version)” is just one special project Maggie has in store for 2022. She also hosts a popular monthly residence at Nashville’s famed 3rd & Lindsley club that features Maggie alongside some of her favorite artists including the likes of multi-hit songwriter Adam Hambrick, TikTok star Alexandra Kay, country singer Emily Ann Roberts, and more.

