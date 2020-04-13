Margo Price Does Touching Covers of John Prine Tracks

For the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s “In My Room,” Margo Price has shared a special trio of at-home performances, including two unreleased songs and a cover of John Prine’s “All the Best.” Watch her and Jeremy live from their living room, and read more about “I’m Gonna Miss Me” and “The Devil’s In the Details” (the latter of which is off a psychedelic gospel record Margo and Jeremy made).



Over the weekend, Margo, Jeremy, and their daughter Ramona joined NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Tribute to John Prine, honoring their late friend with a rendition of “That’s the Way the World Goes Round”.



Margo also just launched a new radio show called Runaway Horses, and headlined VICE’s Noisey Night In fundraiser. Her third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, was produced by Sturgill Simpson and is due out this summer on Loma Vista. “Twinkle Twinkle” and “Stone Me” are available now.