Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Costa has just released a brand new single titled “Human Kinda Song,” a track written with the help of his community on Instagram. Having recently asked his fans to submit lyrics that he would then use to craft a song, “Human Kinda Song” also enlists the help of self-isolating musicians in California and Oregon to perform the music, and the entire process took a total of 10 days to complete from start to finish. The track serves as the most collaborative piece Costa’s ever worked on and created.



Debuting on his weekly, Wednesday evening livestream session Hilltop Hymns on Facebook and Instagram Live, “Human Kinda Song is now streaming on digital platforms HERE. Costa had the following to share about how the track came together:

