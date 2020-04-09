| Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Costa has just released a brand new single titled “Human Kinda Song,” a track written with the help of his community on Instagram. Having recently asked his fans to submit lyrics that he would then use to craft a song, “Human Kinda Song” also enlists the help of self-isolating musicians in California and Oregon to perform the music, and the entire process took a total of 10 days to complete from start to finish. The track serves as the most collaborative piece Costa’s ever worked on and created.
Debuting on his weekly, Wednesday evening livestream session Hilltop Hymns on Facebook and Instagram Live, “Human Kinda Song is now streaming on digital platforms HERE. Costa had the following to share about how the track came together:
|“I wanted to do more than just play live performances on the web, and this is the outcome. ‘Human Kinda Song’ comes from people’s hearts as well as mine, and I was overwhelmed with the response I received. I remotely had my friend, Steve Adams, who is on lockdown in the Bay Area play upright bass, strings by my friend Alexis Mahler in Portland, and back-up vocals by Ellie Mae from Long Beach.”
Matt Costa will be releasing a new album via Dangerbird Records in 2020 and more information will be revealed soon.