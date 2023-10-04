Meaning Behind the Romantic “Moondance” by Van Morrison

“Moondance” by Van Morrison is bolstered by romantic tension and the heat of the moment. It has all the makings of a hit, so it’s no surprise it became one of Morrison’s biggest songs. Uncover the meaning behind the jazz-inspired track, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Moondance”

Morrison is notoriously hush-hush about the inspiration behind his songs. Even in the liner notes for this track, he dances around any personal information and instead tells the story of a musician who cures his sick wife through the magic of music (per Songfacts).

Because of this, we’re left to theorize about a potential meaning for ourselves. Luckily, the song is pretty self-explanatory. In the lyrics, Morrison paints a picture of a starry night rife with romance.

Well, it’s a marvelous night for a moondance

With the stars up above in your eyes

A fantabulous night to make romance

‘Neath the cover of October skies

The song is seducing in its musicality. The lyrics follow suit, with Morrison coaxing a sense of romance out of his lover. And all the leaves on the trees are falling / To the sound of the breezes that blow / You know I’m tryin’ to please to the calling / Of your heartstrings that play soft and low, he sings in his trademark tenor.

Dancing under the moon has been a mainstay in ceremonial gatherings both in real life and in lore. Morrison may not have meant to relay any magical connotations, however, the mere mention of the moon gives this song a witchy vibe.

All in all, “Moondance” is a lusty track about making full use of the night. Well, I wanna make love to you tonight / I can’t wait ’til the mornin’ has come, he sings. Later in the song, he carves out even more detail singing about his lover’s “tremble.” “I know how much you want me, that you can’t hide,” the pre-chorus reads.

It’s not hard to figure out why this track has become one of Morrison’s signature tracks.

When you come my heart will be waiting

To make sure that you’re never alone

There and then all my dreams will come true, dear

There and then I will make you my own

