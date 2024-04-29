Jelly Roll Solidifies “Rockstar” Status With Iconic Nickelback Duet: “You’re Giving Me Goosebumps”

Nickelback and Jelly Roll fans aren’t exactly mutually exclusive, but it’s still a weird combination. Interestingly enough, it’s a combination that works. The “Photograph” hitmakers and the “Wild Ones” country singer recently collaborated on-stage at Stagecoach Festival in Indo, California.

The band and the singer were slated to headline the fest on the Palomino stage last Friday. During Nickelback’s set, the band called Jelly Roll to the stage for a duet of their hit song “Rockstar”.

Jelly Roll proceeded to call the bands “living legends”, and Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger asked cheekily if Jelly Roll had just gotten off work after performing on the Mane stage at the fest.

“That wasn’t work my friend, that was the best night of my mother****ing life,” Jelly Roll said into the mic. “And just when I thought that night couldn’t get any better my friends invited me to come sing one of the most iconic songs in rock and roll history.”

“You’re giving me goosebumps!” said Kroeger.

Their performance of the song was incredible, and the audience was clearly pumped as they sang along with every word.

Stagecoach: The Good, The Bad, and The Weird Setlist Choices

It seems like Jelly Roll was having the most fun at Stagecoach this year. He made time to hit Guy Fieri’s cooking demo before hitting the Palomino stage to sing with Nickelback. He also brought T-Pain out for his own set.

Unfortunately, many fans weren’t having as good of a time as Jelly Roll. Some complained about Eric Church’s set, which featured gospel music and a cover of the somber Leonard Cohen hit “Hallelujah” at a point on Friday night when everyone had been drinking and were more interested in high-energy tunes.

Similarly, fans were annoyed by Dwight Yoakam starting his set late, as well as the sudden winds that brought quite a bit of dust into the fest during Jelly Roll and T-Pain’s set.

Still, Jelly Roll saved the day with his Nickelback duet and his very-Jelly-Roll energy. And there were a ton of other great performances at Stagecoach this year as well. Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire absolutely killed it.

