Watch HARDY Teams up With Nickelback for a Rocking Performance of “Truck Bed”

The idea of CMT Crossroads seemed simple enough as the show surrounded getting country artists to perform with singers from other genres. With the show welcoming singers from genres like R&B, rock, pop, and soul, CMT Crossroads proved that the simplest of ideas can produce magic. And in the upcoming episode, it appears that HARDY will perform alongside Nickelback. Although the episode doesn’t air for a few more weeks, CMT Crossroads decided to share a taste of what is to come with the collaboration of “Truck Bed.”

Sharing the performance online, the video gained nearly 50,000 likes as fans gushed over HARDY taking the stage alongside Nickelback. Featured on HARDY’s album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, the song received rave reviews as the entire album topped the country music charts when it was released in 2023. With the album a hit, it seemed the perfect decision to perform “Truck Bed.”

Looking at what fans had to say about the collaboration, comments included, “Praying for this to be uploaded to Spotify or something, one of the best collabs I’ve ever heard. One comment read, “Chad did good singing. I hope Hardy comes out with this version of truck bed.” And another person insisted, “The song I love just got 100 times better!! D**n these two are the best!”

Not The First Performance Between HARDY And Nickelback

Given the reception from fans, it might come as a shock but both HARDY and Nickelback performed together before. Just last year, Nickelback helmed their Get Rollin’ Tour, which found its way to Nashville. It just so happened that the band surprised those in attendance when they welcomed HARDY to the stage to perform “Sold Out.”

Having watched his stardom soar over the last few years, HARDY continues to thank fans and the music industry for giving him a chance. When speaking with Billboard about his album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, the singer said, “I’m so thankful. I know my music is a little left of center, so thank you, country radio, for taking a chance on me and playing this song. I can’t wait for you guys to hear what’s coming next!”

Don’t miss CMT Crossroads, airing on April 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. The event features HARDY and Nickelback with Kelsea Ballerini hosting.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)