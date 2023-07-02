Meaning Behind the Tail-Wagging Song “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?”

Have you ever seen a dog in a pet shop window? If you did, it’s safe to say you sang the next few lines: How much is that doggie in the window, the one with the waggly tail? Yes, the song is endearing, timeless, and one we learn from an early age. But what is the history and actual meaning of the puppy-friendly tune, made famous first by singer Patti Page? And who is that doggie for, really?

Without further ado, here is the story and meaning behind the popular poochie song, “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?”

The Novelty Songs

To understand the history and meaning of “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?” we must first dive into the history of novelty songs and their impact on the genre of rock ‘n’ roll, in general. In the 1950s, rock music was feared by parents and, well, squares who fretted over its sexuality and volume. But to palliate some of those listeners, rock music took a path down the novelty song way—and really hasn’t stopped ever since.

Originally written as “The Doggie in the Window” by Bob Merrill, the song was released in late September 1952. Later sheet music had the song titled “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window.” Recorded by Patti Page first, the song, dog bark sounds and all, hit No. 1 on the Billboard and Cash Box charts in ’53. It sold over two-million copies and stayed atop the chart for weeks.

The song had such an impact on pet adoption that after Page’s death, the Humane Society wrote, “We remember her fondly for her compassion for animals.” While Page’s version is sweet, complete with dainty string arrangements, it is also one of many novelty songs since the early half of the 20th century, including Merv Griffin’s “I’ve Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts.” In fact, before writing the doggie song, Merrill also wrote, “If I Knew You Were Comin’ I’d’ve Baked a Cake,” which was released in 1950.

And it was the success of novelty songs that later helped rock music gain a footing, evidenced by tracks like the 1958 offering, “The Purple People Eater,” and early Alvin and the Chipmunks music.

The Lyrics

A pretty straight forward song, Page sings in the original about wanting a dog. But, no, it is not for her—perhaps surprisingly. It’s for her love at home so that he won’t be lonesome when she has to take a trip to California.

How much is that doggie in the window?

The one with the waggly tail

How much is that doggie in the window?

I do hope that doggie’s for sale

I must take a trip to California

And leave my poor sweetheart alone

If he has a dog, he won’t be lonesome

And the doggie will have a good home

The Legacy

While Page’s version did exceptionally well in America, it did not chart in the U.K. As a result, Liverpool-born performer Lita Roza recorded a rendition in the U.K., which hit No. 1 on the country’s Singles Chart in 1953. That made her the first British woman to have a No. 1 hit in the country.

Fans across many demographics loved the tune—who doesn’t love dogs? Kids, too, would sing it and bark and yip along with the track when they heard it. Not only that, but pet adoption spiked as a result, according to the American Kennel Club.

All in all, the track was the third best-selling of the year (1953). Since then, the song has been adopted as a children’s song and even a children’s book, with How Much Is That Doggie in the Window? released in 2004.

Pet Adoption

Five years after the kid’s book, Page recorded a new version in 2009, “Do You See That Doggie in the Shelter?” That rendition was meant to help send a message.

“The original song asks the question: ‘How much is that doggie in the window?’ Today, the answer is ‘too much,’ wrote Page. “And I don’t just mean the price tag on the puppies in pet stores. The real cost is in the suffering of the mother dogs back at the puppy mill. That’s where most pet store puppies come from. And that kind of cruelty is too high a price to pay.”

Awareness—of new music, animal health, and more—is always timeless.

