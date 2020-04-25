Imagine, if you will, a blank canvas — soon to be the site of your next song. Intimidating? Not to worry: This is the creativity tour, where we see how great songwriters vanquish the musical void. Recent stops on the tour have included creativity and playfulness, melodic minor thirds, hooks, and catchiness. So where to […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member. Already a Member? Sign In Here. The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Become a Member Today