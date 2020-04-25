Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home Songwriter U Coaching
Songwriter UCoaching

Measure for Measure: More than Money

David Alzofon

-

Imagine, if you will, a blank canvas — soon to be the site of your next song. Intimidating? Not to worry: This is the creativity tour, where we see how great songwriters vanquish the musical void. Recent stops on the tour have included creativity and playfulness, melodic minor thirds, hooks, and catchiness. So where to […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member.

Already a Member? Sign In Here.

The Benefits of Membership:

  • Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine
  • Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online
  • Access to Print Edition Archives
  • Premium content in our Songwriter U section
  • Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners
  • Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways

Become a Member Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts