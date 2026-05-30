4 Cinematic Phil Collins Songs That Are Perfect for a Late-Night Drive

You may know some of Phil Collins‘ best work from the soundtracks of Brother Bear, Tarzan, Against All Odds, and others. If you look at the ex-Genesis frontman’s entire discography, you’ll find that most of his songs have that same cinematic quality. Here are some of Collins’ most cinematic hits, perfect for a late-night getting-in-your-feels moment.

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“Take Me Home”

From the get-go, this song gives you the sense that it’s continuously building to something bigger. “Take Me Home” might give you a sense of freedom. But in reality, Phil Collins was writing about a patient in a mental institution when he wrote it. This makes the most sense when you listen to the lyrics.

Take that look of worry

I’m an ordinary man

They don’t tell me nothin’

So I find out all I can

There’s a fire that’s been burnin’

Right outside my door

I can’t see but I feel it

And it helps to keep me warm.

“Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)”

Phil Collins did actually record this one for the 1984 film, Against All Odds. That film details the love story of ex-football player Terry Brogan and his girlfriend Jessie Wyler. When he was asked to contribute to the soundtrack, Collins was actually still on tour with Genesis. “Against All Odds”, the song, appears during the closing credits of the movie.

“I Wish It Would Rain Down”

Featuring a guitar part from musician and songwriter Eric Clapton and a gospel choir, this song is honestly as epic as it gets. On the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, Phil Collins’ “I Wish It Would Rain Down” peaked at No. 3. In Canada, the track was an even bigger hit and was even ranked by RPM as the biggest single of that year.

“Find A Way To My Heart”

In this track, which is also featured on …But Seriously like “I Wish It Would Rain Down”, Collins is surprisingly optimistic as he sings about waiting on his love.

“Find a way to my heart / And I will always be with you / From wherever you are / I’ll be waiting.”

Photo by: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic