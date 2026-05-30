4 Billy Joel Lyrics That Hit Harder Once You’re in Your 20s

For decades, The Piano Man has written songs that speak to the thoughts of generations, young and old. Here are four Billy Joel lyrics that start to hit a little harder once you hit that second decade.

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“Vienna”

“Slow down, you’re doin’ fine / You can’t be everything you wanna be before your time.”

Ah, yes. “Vienna” is the ultimate growing-up song from Joel’s catalog. Although the singer-songwriter addresses this one to a “juvenile” in the beginning, I think pretty much everyone can relate to “Vienna” at any stage of life—especially if you’re chasing a dream.

“Don’t Ask Me Why”

“Don’t wait for answers / Just take your chances / Don’t ask me why.”

Although Joel might have been after something different when he wrote this song, “Don’t Ask Me Why” from Glass Houses sounds like a plea to live your life while you’ve got it. In that in-between phase of being an adult and growing up, I think the feeling of wanting to live as much life as you can is pretty universal.

“Movin’ Out”

“And it seems such a waste of time / If that’s what it’s all about / Mama, if that’s movin’ up / Then I’m movin’ out.”

In “Movin’ Out”, Joel tells the story of Anthony while simultaneously trashing the American Dream. The lyrics “And it seems like such a waste of time” resonate with me in particular. There comes a point in your 20s when you realize you have to spend most of your life working to have what you desire, and that can be a startling realization.

“Pressure”

“You have to learn to pace yourself / Pressure / You’re just like everybody else / Pressure.”

As comical as it is, this song from The Nylon Curtain album sounds exactly like how your early 20s feel. At one point, Billy Joel tells the listener, “You used to call me paranoid,” and explains that pressure is unavoidable for everyone. I feel like when you’re a little kid, it’s hard to understand the stresses most adults deal with. It’s a thing you don’t really get until you turn a certain age.

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