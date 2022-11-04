Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics – “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”

Early Friday morning (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage shared a collaborative album, Her Loss. One song has already become a topic of discussion online—”Circo Loco.”

The rappers caught a heavy bout of criticism for a pair of lines that seem to reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged 2021 shooting. The first line reads, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion.” Megan has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her with a loaded firearm during an after-party. Lanez has denied the allegations while an impending trial has been set for December.

Elsewhere in the song, Drake raps “Play your album track one, ‘K I heard enough / Shorty said she graduated she ain’t learn enough.” Megan also recently graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

While fans were analyzing the song on social media, Megan took to Twitter herself to discuss the thinly-veiled references.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n*****. Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!” She later added, “When the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE. You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Earlier this year, Megan spoke out about the incident for the first time saying that Lanez pointed the gun at her feet before saying “Dance, b****” and shooting. Lanez is under house arrest until the trial due to his alleged assault of August Alsina in Oct. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a separate case, Megan is taking action against her record label, 1501 Entertainment, for financial mismanagement and “squandering” the release of her latest album, Traumazine, by leaking it online.

(Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)