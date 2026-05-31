Frankie Valli Cancels Remaining 2026 Tour Dates Amid Health Concerns

Frankie Valli is ending his farewell tour early. The iconic singer recently took to Instagram to announce the early end of his and the Four Seasons’ The Last Encores Tour.

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“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” Valli wrote. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

Valli, 92, didn’t offer any more details about his health in the post. According to Variety, Valli last took the stage on Feb. 22 in Temecula, California.

In a statement to the outlet Valli’s longtime rep, Victoria Varela, revealed why he opted to cancel his shows rather than postpone them.

“Promoters want to prolong things and not give people their money back, but he needs to not keep rescheduling these shows,” she said. “He realized he needed to take a break and get his health in order, and that is the true issue—he wants to get better without prolonging, through the rescheduling process, the pain of people who’ve bought these tickets.”

Frankie Valli’s Potential Touring Return

Varela further noted that, after Valli spends time focusing on his health, he will consider a return to touring in 2027.

Before the cancelation announcement, Valli and the Four Seasons had already postponed several April shows to dates later in the year. Now, those concerts, as well as all the others Valli had on the calendar, have been canceled for good.

Speaking to People in 2024, Valli said that he wants to continue to tour as long as possible.

“I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always,” he said at the time. “I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”

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