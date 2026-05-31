Jelly Roll Asks Fill-In Opener to Join His Tour in Emotional Video

Jelly Roll just made an emerging artist’s day. In a sweet video posted to Instagram, Sunny Black was beaming after he got off stage when he ran into the show’s headliner, Jelly Roll.

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“My guy!” Jelly exclaimed. “You just did your first big show!”

The video then flashed back to 10 minutes prior when Black told the packed audience, “This is my first time on a stage like this. Ever.”

Jelly couldn’t contain his excitement about Black’s accomplishment, telling him, “You sounded great. How does it feel?”

“Nervous. Literally nervous,” Black responded. “I was hype though.”

Jelly then got to the real reason he stopped to chat with Black.

“Well listen, man,” he said. “I know we asked you to come out here and fill in, but why don’t you just do this whole tour with us?”

“You think so?” a shocked Black responded.

“I swear to God,” the country star answered. “Why don’t you come out and do this whole thing with us, baby?”

“Yes, let’s do it!” Black enthused.

“You’ll rock my Little Ass Shed Tour with me?” Jelly further questioned. “Can I add you to the bill now?”

“For sure!” Black said. “I appreciate that.”

In the caption of the clip, Black wrote, “JESUS. Thank You @jellyroll615 for this life changing opportunity!!”

What to Know About Jelly Roll’s Little Ass Shed Tour

Alongside a follow up post that shared the tour dates, Black wrote, “WELL ITS OFFICIAL IM GOING ON TOUR WITH JELLY ROLL, SEE YALL THERE!!”

Jelly’s Little Ass Shed Tour kicked off earlier this month in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jelly and his tour mates are scheduled to play across the U.S. during the trek, with stops in South Carolina, Michigan, and New York.

The last show of the tour will take place July 22 in Walla Walla, Washington.

Jelly is just as busy personally as he is professionally. His daughter, Bailee, recently turned 18 and graduated high school, milestones Jelly celebrated with a touching Instagram tribute.

“18 looks good on you,” he wrote in part. “I can’t wait until I’m posting about how proud I am with you graduating college. I can’t wait until I’m posting pictures from your wedding. I can’t wait to see the woman you end up becoming.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images



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