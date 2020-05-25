A song of love and loss

In honor of the holiday today, we’re happy to bring you this song from Los Angeles singer-songwriter David Plenn, “Memorial Day.” It is the first single from his upcoming album.

“Memorial Day” by David Plenn

A song about love and loss.





Memorial Day

Words & Music by David Plenn



He always loved his Maker’s Mark

She’ll pour a glass tonight

And find a place where she can watch the sunset

Until the evening lights



There’s a flag hanging on her front porch

A little worn and frayed

It’s part of her tradition now

Each Memorial Day



He held her hand and then he said he loved her

And he danced her around and ‘round

She sees the scene playin’ in slow motion

They said his body never was found



His Sunday suit hangs in the closet

She says it’s just in case

And she says a prayer for her missing soldier

Each Memorial Day



The doorbell rings and standing at the screen door

Three soldiers in uniform

She sees the scene play in slow motion

She remembers closing the door



He always loved his Maker’s Mark

She pours a glass tonight

Then finds a place where she can watch the sunset

Until the evening lights



She makes a toast to the fallen soldiers

And the MIA’s

And everyone they left behind

Each Memorial Day



Here comes the night

Memorial Day

Her glass held high

Memorial Day





Words & Music: David Plenn c. 2018

Credits

Video by Kevin Riggin.

Recorded and mixed by James Thomas Hill.

Trumpet: Mark Hatch

Accordion: Phil Parlapiano

Bass: James “Hutch” Hutcheson

Guitar and Vocal: David Plenn

Available for purchase at: Memorial Day

