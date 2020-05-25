Three Vanessa Carltons sit next to each other at a bar. The first, in a tank top and statement earrings, checks her old-school flip phone; the second, in a tailored suit, could be unwinding after a business meeting; the third, in a classic white T-shirt, kicks back with a pint of beer. This is Carlton’s […]
Popular Posts
The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber
Paul Zollo - 4
John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...