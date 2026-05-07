Miranda Lambert on How George Strait Helped Her Mend Her Relationship With Her Father

There’s pretty much nothing that George Strait can’t do, if that wasn’t already obvious. The guy has 60 No. 1 hits, over 30 albums, and is still killing it at 73 years old. He’s one of country music’s biggest stars and has undeniably built one of the most impressive careers in the genre at his age.

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However, his talents aren’t just limited to racking up hits and filling up arenas.

In a video celebrating George Strait’s 60 No. 1s before he turned 61, Miranda Lambert told this hilarious story about how the country music icon once helped her fix her relationship with her father.

At the time, Lambert was a 22-year-old singer, opening for George on tour. She had just gotten a tattoo, and her father was not happy about it.

“When I was on tour with George, I was 22, and my dad was on the road with us. And I had gotten a tattoo, and it ruffled my dad’s feathers pretty good, and he was really, really mad,” she shared. “I had to wear long sleeves for two weeks and he wouldn’t talk to me.”

According to Lambert, George somehow heard about the tattoo debacle. It wasn’t long before he came up with a way to break the ice on his own.

His solution? Making everyone on the crew wear a stick-on tattoo.

“George had apparently heard about all this and sent out for 75 stick-on tattoos,” she explained. “And when we took our group picture, everyone that was in the photo, which was like 60 people, rolled up their sleeve and they all had a tattoo exactly where my tattoo was, even my dad.”

“So I have to thank George for helping me get back to talking to my father again after I got my horrid, hideous tattoo,” she laughed. “So thanks, George, for mending our relationship.”

A Young Miranda Lambert Talks About George Strait

In 2006, Miranda Lambert opened for George Strait on a 25-date tour, alongside Tracy Lawrence. In a diary entry she wrote for Billboard at the time, the then-22-year-old described what it was like to interact with the King of Country.

“I did get to hang with George a little,” Lambert writes. “The promoter of the shows took me up on George’s bus when we played in Philly. George and his wife were both the sweetest people. We talked about the business and Texas, but mostly we talked about hunting. I dragged my Dad on the bus, and of course, he told every story possible about me.”

She continued, “It’s funny how down to earth and normal George is… if you didn’t know he was the biggest star in the world you wouldn’t figure it out by talking to him. I hope I get to spend more time with him, too.”

It’s so sweet to look back on this diary entry now and see how far both of these country stars have come.

Photo by: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images