Morgan Wallen Quietly Covered Funeral Costs For Young Fan Lost To Cancer

The age of social media has allowed fans an all-access pass to their favorite celebrities. And for most stars, they embrace the close connection. With every post a way to promote, market, and sell a product, Morgan Wallen turned away from all platforms. Not falling into the trap of social media, the country singer even distanced himself from award shows. Only emerging when performing or releasing new music, a fan recently shared how Wallen quietly paid for her son’s funeral after he passed away from cancer.

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According to the data, the average cost for a funeral is over $8,000. For most families, that kind of money can be impossible to find. That thought was a constant discussion for Amanda and Josh, who watched their young son, Jameson, battle cancer. Only given a few weeks to live, the boy received the royal treatment when wanting to meet his hero, Wallen.

Bringing the entire family to his show at Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin, Jameson was treated to a special meet and greet with Wallen. If that wasn’t enough, the night also included prime seating and more than enough souvenirs. Not only did Wallen take a moment to pray with the family, he also made sure there was a limo on standby to take them home.

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Mother Uses Morgan Wallen To Get Through The Day Without Her Son

Just a few months later, Jameson passed away in August 2025. With the family mourning his passing, Amanda revealed she was traveling to see Wallen in concert. “Going to see your favorite artist Morgan Wallen this summer and even though you’re in Heaven I know you have the best seat in the house and just know we are taking you with us. I’m very blessed and thankful that you were able to meet him and go to his concert.”

Admitting that she would always be a “Morgan Wallen” fan, Amanda added, “The fact that he quietly paid for your funeral there just are no words to how amazing that is. You listened to his music to get through fighting cancer and now Mama listens to it to get through each day without you.”

While every celebrity loves some good PR, Wallen never publicly mentioned helping the family during their difficult time. If it wasn’t for Amanda, fans likely would have never known about the country singer’s generous gesture. But the quiet act of kindness meant more to the grieving family than any headline or spotlight ever could.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)