More People Should Recognize These 3 Female Country Artists From the 1960s

Think of trailblazing female country artists from the 60s, and most people immediately think of artists like Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. While they are rightfully credited for helping shape the genre, they aren’t the only female trailblazing artists from the 60s.

These three country female artists from the 60s are also influential in shaping the genre. They deserve recognition for their contributions.

Wanda Jackson

From the very beginning of her career, Wanda Jackson proved she wasn’t willing to be inhibited by genres. Jackson, whose self-titled debut record came out in 1958, released music in country, pop, and gospel. Known as the Queen of Rockabilly, Jackson successfully proved that music did not have to stick to one format to be successful.

Jackson’s risks didn’t necessarily pay off for her with No. 1 singles, like some of her peers. But she did have hits like “Right Or Wrong”, a Top 10 single for Jackson in 1961 on both country and pop charts. Other successful singles include “In The Middle Of A Heartache”, “If I Cried Every Time You Hurt Me”, “The Box It Came In”, and others.

Brenda Lee

When people think of Brenda Lee, they think of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree“. Released in 1958, when Lee was just 13 years old, the song remains her most popular. Still, Lee’s influence goes far beyond the holiday classic. By the 60s, Lee was dominating the country charts. Her songs include “I Want To Be Wanted”, “Fool No. 1”, “Break It To Me Gently”, “All Alone Am I”, and many more.

Like Jackson, Lee also found crossover success. It’s Lee who is also credited with making popular the “Nashville Sound”, something she says is lacking in today’s country.

“That was magic, a little bit of magic sprinkled in from those people,” Lee explains. “I guess that’s why the Nashville Sound was what it was. The records that I hear coming out of Nashville today, I love a lot of them, but I don’t think that some of them have the same … what’s the word I’m trying to find? Not ‘feel.’ Maybe there was a rawness about them.”

Connie Smith

Connie Smith’s eponymous freshman album came out in 1965. The record was the beginning of a career that saw Smith have hit after hit at radio for more than a decade.

Among Smith’s many hits are “Once A Day”, her first single, plus “Ain’t Had No Lovin’,” “Just One Time”, “I Can’t Remember”, and others.

Smith still performs today and is a regular at the Grand Ole Opry. She is also revered as one of country music’s best vocalists of all time.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Getty Images