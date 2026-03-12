On This Day in 1966, Dottie West Released a Cheating Song She Co-Wrote With Her Husband That Became a Major Hit

On this day (March 12) in 1966, Dottie West released “Would You Hold It Against Me” as the second single from her breakthrough album Suffer Time. Later that year, it peaked at No. 5, giving West her biggest hit to date. It would remain her highest-charting single of the 1960s and one of the biggest of her career.

West’s recording career began in 1960 with “Angel on Paper,” which didn’t reach the country chart. Two years later, she became the first country artist to ink a deal with Atlantic Records. However, her partnership with Atlantic didn’t bring her chart success. Finally, in 1963, she moved to RCA Victor and began working with renowned producer Chet Atkins.

Later that year, she released her first charting single, “Let Me Off at the Corner,” which peaked at No. 29. Her next single, “Here Comes My Baby,” became her first top 10 hit. More than that, it brought her a history-making Grammy Award win in 1965. She was the first to take home the newly minted Best Female Country Vocal Performance trophy. Moreover, she was the first woman in country music to win a Grammy Award in any category.

A string of top 40 hits followed “Here Comes My Baby.” Then, in 1966, she landed the second of the three top 10 hits for the decade with “Would You Hold It Against Me.”

Dottie West Finds a Major Hit with a Cheating Song

Classic country music is full of songs about infidelity. However, they are usually from the perspective of a cheating man or a heartbroken woman. Dottie West stepped into the role of a cheating woman with “Would You Hold It Against Me.”

In the lyrics, she’s asking her new lover if he would hold it against her if she went back to her ex just one more time, for closure. At least, that’s how the opening verse makes things sound. Then, in the chorus, she shows some doubt: He was my love / Til you came my way. / Now I can’t help but wonder / Have I made a mistake?

Later in the song, she reveals that she is asking her paramour if he would hold it against her if she went back to her husband for a day before leaving him with the lines Just suppose I remember / The things he used to say / After our wedding day.

She wasn’t singing from experience. Dottie West co-wrote the song with her first husband, Bill West. They were married for nearly twenty years.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images