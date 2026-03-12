80s Rocker Cancels Yet Another Show—This Time Due to a Noisy Hotel: “It Will Take Me One Year To Recover”

Another day, another canceled show for Morrissey.

Videos by American Songwriter

The former Smiths frontman has reportedly scrapped more than 100 live shows since 2012, citing an array of reasons ranging from “online death threats” to “extreme exhaustion” to “a lack of financial support.” The latest culprit? A noisy hotel.

Morrissey Describes Night of “Indescribable Hell” Ahead of Spanish Gig

Steven Patrick Morrissey, who goes by his surname, was set to take the stage tonight (Thursday, March 12) at Palau de les Arts in Valencia, Spain. However, the “Suedehead” singer, 66, is reportedly “in a catatonic state” after a night of disrupted sleep at his hotel on Plaza Manises.

The first of three posts made to the alt-rocker’s official website informed fans, “Having travelled for two days by road, Morrissey reached the hotel in Valencia late on Wednesday. Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise / loud techno singing / megaphone announcements. This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state. Before leaving for tonight’s scheduled concert, please check that the show remains possible under these circumstances.”

A second message followed shortly after, asserting that tonight’s gig ” has been rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation.”

“Morrissey drove from Milan to Valencia but has been unable to rest in Valencia due to noise,” it read.

In bold font, the post emphasized, “The show is not cancelled. Circumstances render the show impossible.”

Never go to a Morrissey show. Jamás vayan a conciertos de Morrisey. https://t.co/EITu3TFfQs — C (@marvelousmrsc) March 12, 2026

The artist elaborated in his final message, titled, “OH VAL-EN-CIA SO MUCH TO ANSWER FOR.” Here, Morrissey described his hotel stay as “indescribable hell.”

“It will take me one year to recover,” he wrote. “And that is an understatement.”

[RELATED: 80s Alt-Rocker Scraps Entire South American Tour After Canceling Mexico Shows Due to “Extreme Exhaustion”]

More on Morisssey

According to Metro UK, Morrissey nixed 22 shows in 2025 alone. He kicked off 2026 by postponing a January show in California “due to an adverse reaction to prescription medication.”

Formed in 1982, the Smiths released four albums before breaking up in 1987. Morrissey has gone on to release 14 solo albums—most recently Make-Up Is a Lie, which dropped March 6.

Featured image by Jim Dyson/Getty Images