Mr. Popular Offers Track-by-Track of ‘Flair For The Dramatic’

Mr. Popular debut album, Flair For The Dramatic, came out via Big Noise and to get some more background on the record we reach out. He described one track – “Burn” – as “the Great Gatsby, it’s charming and wears a suit…whereas ‘DMs In The AM’… that’s sweat on a bed.”

There is a genuine love of hearing people talking about their music creatively like that, so it was all but certain that he’d make for an interesting track-by-track!

The Mr. Popular project is the culmination of a journey for Ethan Davis that began behind-the-scenes as the ghost-producer, Mr. Pop. In 2018 he broke above ground, as the paper-bag-masked Mr. Popular, with a series of singles that followed his muse through EDM, hip-hop, indie and beyond. This self-described genre mash of “ADHD pop” swiftly caught love from Spotify’s editorial team, featuring on New Music Friday and ultimately rising to No. 3 on both the U.S. and Global Viral 50 charts.

Here is Mr. Popular in his own words:



“Burn” came out of a deep place of jealousy. A few months after ending things with my long time girlfriend she found love with someone else. Upon learning this news I was dramatically grieved and went straight for the acoustic guitar to pour myself out. I wanted to write something that made her feel stupid for choosing someone else, or at the very least, sorry for me. I think the song gets the point across between the descriptive lyrics and the swanky horns. (Spotify it)

“Love Me Down” is a different take on the same situation as Burn. I wanted something that offered a little more hope in regards to the mood of the song. The lyrics are a cry for help at heart, but they don’t seem so desperate when they’re surrounded by sensible pop production that makes you wanna shake yo bootay. The details in “Love Me Down” are unavoidable to the culprit at hand, but who knows if she’ll ever hear it. I’m glad I used an emotional rough patch to make a song that gets me bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for the future. (Spotify)



“College” was written for lovers and parents alike. We’ve all known someone who left a hole in our lives when they went away to college (or uni for the Aussies and Brits). Beyond that, it’s really a lament on the ways someone changes when they start a new life without you. Even after years of constant connection with someone they can completely change in a matter of months— what a frustrating and terrifying reality. C’est la vie. “College” might help you get through it. (Spotify)

“Nowhere To Hide” initially came out as an ode to anxiety. “Deep breath—just stick to your routine ‘cause you wanna get better don’t you?” However, I didn’t have a chorus and I wanted the song to live somewhere hope-inspiring. After going through about a million different melodies and lyrics I finally landed on the idea that “being stuck isn’t always a bad thing”. Sometimes having “nowhere to hide” is a comforting feeling when it’s with someone you love and trust. In the case of this song, it’s about God but it could easily be interpreted as a lover as well (maybe even a dog too). (Spotify)

“DMs In The AM” might be my favorite song on the EP for a couple of reasons: it’s catchy and it’s witty. Those are two things I think about on almost everything single song I write. I’m constantly questioning “is there a smarter way of putting this? Has someone said this yet?” I regularly spend time in the early hours of the morning craving connection with a special someone (haven’t we all?). This song is an anthem to the lonely, the horny, and those with a flair for the dramatic—hence the album title. (Spotify)



“Money Power Sex” is certainly the most serious song on the album. Through the course of the song, I open a dialogue about the value of people vs. possessions. It’s really about having every “thing” you could want without the “person” that you want. It’s certainly a juxtaposition of bragging and vulnerability. I talk about having money, power, and sex (flexing), only without the person I love (and with the accompanying sadness and weakness). Sappy? To a degree. Honest? Wholeheartedly. (Spotify)

“Lookin’ For A Star” is a sigh of relief at the end of it all. People need a song to drink to, right? I know I did at the end of making this pain-ridden pop opus. Somewhere between wanting to rap again and wanting to feel expensive, “Lookin’ For A Star” was born. It’s essentially a call to the world: FIND ME A WIFE! One day I’ll get married and think the sentiment was silly— after all, music is permanent while circumstances are not. Somehow though, I think I’ll listen back to this in 30 years and smile. (Spotify)



