Music Nerd School: A 5-Song Breeders Primer

Kim Deal co-founded The Breeders—along with Throwing Muses’ Tanya Donnelly—while her main band, Pixies, were on a brief hiatus in 1989. Within four years, Pixies would break up, with frontman Black Francis informing Deal through a fax. Just a few months later, The Breeders would score a hit that was bigger than anything Pixies had ever made. “Cannonball” not only spent 29 weeks on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, but it peaked at No. 2. The song also crossed over to the Mainstream Rock Airplay (No. 32) and Hot 100 (No. 44) charts.

The Breeders never approached this level of success again, but that hardly means the rest of their discography should be ignored. Sonically, “Cannonball” and the Last Splash album from which it came are sort of oddities in The Breeders’ discography, which includes five studio albums and three EPs. Whether you’re familiar with “Cannonball” or not, this compact discography is worth exploring. (So is Deal’s side project, The Amps, whose Pacer album is also a worthwhile listen.)

Not sure where to get started? Here is a list of five of the best Breeders songs—one from each album—that should get you intrigued and looking for even more of their songs to check out.

1. “Glorious”

The Breeders’ debut, Pod, was touted frequently by Kurt Cobain as one of his favorite albums. It’s not hard to see what appealed to him and how it may have influenced Nirvana’s Nevermind and In Utero. This leadoff track from Pod showcases some typically cryptic lyrics from Deal, as well as her inimitable singing style. It somehow manages to be both comforting and foreboding. This track—and the album as a whole—features Donnelly on guitar (and she would go on to form Belly) and drummer Britt Walford of Slint. Both Donnelly and Walford would depart after The Breeders released their 1992 Safari EP.

2. “Cannonball”

Even if you’re already familiar with The Breeders’ biggest hit, it’s worth revisiting it within the context of their other work. Kim Deal’s twin sister Kelly joined the band prior to Safari, and Jim MacPherson took over drumming duties from Walford. “Cannonball” is a great band effort, from Kim Deal’s playful vocals to Kelley Deal’s languid lead guitar line to MacPherson’s steady beat.

But the real star is Josephine Wiggs, who lays down the song’s signature bass line. Wiggs’ part propels the song forward, and when she changes keys during the introduction, you can’t help but pay attention to whatever comes next. The key change, the various sound effects, Kim Deal’s processed vocals, the laughing in the background—”Cannonball” has far more going on than a typical Breeders’ song does. Its various components don’t overwhelm the song’s basic riff, which is undeniably catchy.

3. “Too Alive”

It would take The Breeders nine years to follow up Last Splash, due in part to drug-related issues for both Deal sisters and numerous lineup changes. They finally emerged in 2002 with Title TK, which had a more-stripped down sound (much like Pacer) than its predecessor. When the dust settled, only the Deal sisters remained from the Last Splash lineup. Richard Presley joined as a third guitarist, while Mando Lopez (who was Presley’s bandmate in the punk outfit, Fear) was the new bassist. José Medeles, who later opened Portland’s drumming mecca, Revival Drum Shop, sat behind the kit.

“Too Alive” is not only representative of Title TK’s no-frills vibe, but it also reflects the chaos that surrounded The Breeders during the making of the album. Kim Deal was frequently dissatisfied with the performances of her bandmates, leading to frequent turnover. “Too Alive” is essentially a Kim Deal solo track, as every sound is performed by her, other than backing vocals provided by Kelley Deal.

4. “Regalame Esta Noche”

The Breeders retained four-fifths of their Title TK lineup for their 2008 album, Mountain Battles. Presley left the group, reducing it to a quartet. This effort sounds even more lo-fi than Title TK, and the collection encompasses many moods, from the dreamy “We’re Gonna Rise” to the punkish “German Studies” to the spare, psychedelic title track. Perhaps the most unexpected turn comes in the Spanish-language “Regalame Esta Noche.” The song not only showcases the band’s stylistic versatility, but it shows a side of Kim Deal we had yet to hear. She croons on this gentle ballad. Yes, she croons, and it’s beautiful.

5. “Wait in the Car”

On their fifth album, All Nerve, The Breeders returned to their Last Splash lineup. With the addition of Wiggs and MacPherson, All Nerve sounds more like The Breeders we came to know with “Cannonball,” though much of the album sports a slightly more subdued sound. That’s not the case with the lead single, “Wait in the Car.” It rocks hard, thanks largely to the Deal’s dual guitar attack. Kim Deal is at her irreverent best, barking, Wait in the car! I got business!, while also tossing out lines like Always struggle with the right word / Meow meow meow meow meow and Takin’ a nap ‘cause strategy’s for punks. The Breeders never went away, but this track is a great reminder of what made them a mid-‘90s sensation in the first place.

