3 Blake Shelton Concerts Every Fan Should See

If one person is synonymous with country music today it’s Blake Shelton. Yes, there are many greats of the genre continuing to make headlines like Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Willie Nelson. And there are up and comers, too, like Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. But it’s Shelton, who is married to pop star Gwen Stefani, who remains the Platonic Ideal of a country star.

But while the musician and former coach on NBC’s famed singing competition show, The Voice, is known for his twang and down-home sensibility, he’s also a charmer during his live shows. And though not everyone has a chance to check out his live performances when they come through town—indeed, we’re all swamped with to-do lists—we wanted to share three concerts that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home right now. These are three Blake Shelton concerts every fan should see.

1. Nashville (2010)

This concert special is a must-see for all Shelton fans (and country music fans alike). For a guy with 25 No. 1 hits and six No. 1 country albums, he is crystal clear during this 2010 show. Here, he sings songs like “She Wouldn’t Be Gone,” “Kiss My Country Ass” and “Ol’ Red.” Check out the country glory, which includes some behind the scenes interviews, here below.

2. Tishomingo, Oklahoma (2017)

Part of being the Platonic Ideal of a country star is the twangy voice. Indeed, Shelton’s voice sounds like well-worn Stetson hat. You can try it on and it will fit like a glove in the dust bowl of Oklahoma, which is not far from where the 47-year-old is from in Ada, Oklahoma. Here in this concert below, Shelton plays for the town of Tishomingo, Oklahoma in 2017, offering songs like “I’ll Name the Dogs” and “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” with wife Gwen Stefani. Shelton also performed the following day for the Oklahoma crowd, which you can check out here.

3. Austin (2022)

Speaking of Gwen, she joined her hubby for his birthday bash last year for his 46th. She sang No Doubt songs like “Don’t Speak” and was on hand while Shelton sang “Happy Birthday” to himself, along with thousands of his fans. This is a fun show, something to revel in with the country star. During it, Shelton also sang songs like “A Guy With a Girl.” Check out the festivities here below.

